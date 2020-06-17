Celebrities pay tribute to Tariq Aziz

Sheherbano Syed
04:52 PM | 17 Jun, 2020
Celebrities pay tribute to Tariq Aziz
LAHORE - Pakistan’s renowned TV host and former member National Assembly (MNA) Tariq Aziz passed away in Lahore on Wednesday.

The 84-year-old began his career with Radio Pakistan in the 1960s and later became Pakistan's first television host.

Tariq Aziz’ notable works include his debut film Insaniyat, along with a few other such as Salgirah, Qasam Us Waqt Ki, Katari and Har Gaya Insan.

Aziz bagged the prestigious Pride of Performance Award by the government in 1992.He also served as a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan between 1997 and 1999.

Soon after learning about his demise, many celebs including Saba Qamar, Zara Noor Abbas, Vasay Chaudhary, Mawra Hoccane and others took to social media to offer their condolences.

