Punjab Police’ Twitter account hacked, spam links posted
Web Desk
01:19 PM | 21 Jan, 2022
LAHORE – The official Twitter account of the Punjab police, which goes by the name of DPRPP Official, has been hacked, a spokesperson for the law enforcers confirmed on the micro-blogging platform earlier today.

The hacked account has nearly a million followers, while hackers shared piles of tweets in a few hours and also changed the user name to Pʋmp.

Punjab Police spokesperson, on another account, said “Punjab Police's official Twitter account @DDPROfficial has been hacked.” The spox also urged users to follow the new account "@PunjabPoliceCPO" for future updates till restoration of the old handle.

Meanwhile, an official complaint has been lodged with the cybercrime department of the Federal Investigation Agency.

Last month, Pakistan Embassy Serbia’s Twitter was hacked after it shared a tweet against the incumbent government.

