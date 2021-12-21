Panic grips students as armed man breaks into Lahore university
Web Desk
06:59 PM | 21 Dec, 2021
Panic grips students as armed man breaks into Lahore university
LAHORE – Panic prevails at a private university in Punjab’s capital after a gunman resorted to firing at the main gate of the educational institution on Tuesday.

A video circulating on social media shows a man light in blue shalwar kameez holding an assault rifle and brandishing it in public. .

Reports suggest that the unknown gunman broke into the varsity and resorted to aerial firing when he was being forced out of the campus.

It can also be seen in the video that students are running through the corridors of the university out of fear.

There is yet no report of anyone getting hurt at the scene.

More info to follow...

