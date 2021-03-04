‘Zarb-e-Hadeed’: Bahawalpur Corps take part in tactical drills to enhance operational preparedness (VIDEO)
RAWALPINDI – Bahawalpur Corps troops are taking part in tactical drills and procedures as part of the annual winter collective training exercise “Zarb-e-Hadeed”, the military media wing said Thursday.
According to the Inter-Services Public Relation, the defensive drills are aimed at validating the concept of defence in desert and plains. The participating units are rehearsing various response measures under testing weather conditions, challenging terrain, and actual battlefield environment.
Troops of Bahawalpur Corps are practicing drills and procedures as part of annual winter collective training exercise “Zarb-e-Hadeed”. The corps level exercise is aimed at enhancing operational preparedness, synergy amongst various components of forces: ISPR#APPNews pic.twitter.com/GA4ttZXi0X— APP ???????? (@appcsocialmedia) March 4, 2021
The statement further added that the participating units displayed a high level of synergy and professionalism during the assembly, move, tactical combat, and firepower demonstration phases of the exercise.
On the other hand, the 3rd International Pakistan Army Team Spirit (PATS) Competition-2020 is underway at National Counter Terrorism Centre and surroundings near Kharian.
