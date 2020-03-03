Third Int’l Pakistan Army Team Spirit Competition-2020 underway in Kharian
Web Desk
10:20 PM | 3 Mar, 2020
RAWALPINDI - The 3rd International Pakistan Army Team Spirit (PATS) Competition-2020 is underway at National Counter Terrorism Centre and surroundings near Kharian.

According to a press release issued by the ISPR, seven Pakistan Army teams, Pakistan Air Force ( PAF) and international teams and representatives from 16 countries including Belarus, China, Egypt, Germany, Indonesia, KSA, Maldives, Palestine, Russia, South Africa, Srilanka, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA and Uzbekistan are participating in a three days long event. The competition is based on evaluating physical endurance, mental agility and tactical proficiency of the teams.

Pakistan Army Team Spirit Competition has been converted into International PATS competition to share each other’s experiences particularly Pakistan Army’s achievements in the war against terrorism.

