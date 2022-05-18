Matric computer studies paper leaked hours before exam in Karachi
Web Desk
04:49 PM | 18 May, 2022
Matric computer studies paper leaked hours before exam in Karachi
Source: File photo
Share

KARACHI – The cheating mafia in the country’s largest metropolis once again outperformed the authorities and leaked Matric's computer studies paper two hours before the exam.

The first exam of matriculation was scheduled to start at 9:30 am but the question paper was available hours before on messaging platforms.

Despite all the assurances from the Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK), the cheating mafia people still swarmed the exam places. Furthermore, the exam went ahead with the leaked question paper as several news outlets reported the development.

Board officials maintained that they were unable to verify reports about the paper leak, saying the question paper has not yet been de-sealed.

More than 360,000 students are apprising in the matriculation exam in the country’s most populous city and 448 exam centers have been established in 18 towns.

Matric exam cancelled in Rawalpindi after paper ... 09:56 PM | 15 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Rawalpindi has canceled Mathematics papers for the ...

No improvement was observed today despite the imposition of Section 144 around the examination centers.

More From This Category
Pakistani court issues perpetual arrest warrant ...
03:51 PM | 18 May, 2022
Pakistani man rides bike for 50 days to reach ...
02:24 PM | 18 May, 2022
Pakistan-IMF talks for crucial loan programme ...
01:30 PM | 18 May, 2022
ECP postpones verdict in PTI dissident MPAs' case
12:17 PM | 18 May, 2022
Mushtaq Mahar removed as Sindh IGP
10:23 AM | 18 May, 2022
PM Shehbaz-led coalition govt decides to complete ...
09:59 AM | 18 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Aima Baig lashes out at Amanat Ali for calling her 'arrogant'
04:22 PM | 18 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr