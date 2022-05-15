Matric exam cancelled in Rawalpindi after paper leak
Web Desk
09:56 PM | 15 May, 2022
Matric exam cancelled in Rawalpindi after paper leak
Source: social media
Share

ISLAMABAD – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Rawalpindi has canceled Mathematics papers for the annual matriculation examination scheduled to be held on May 14 after papers were leaked out on the instant messaging app.

A spokesperson for the Rawalpindi board told local media outlets that the papers for mathematics (part I and II) were leaked a day prior to the exam at one of the examination centers.

Law enforcers have also held a teacher for interrogation, the spokesperson confirmed, adding that action will be taken against all individuals involved in the leaking of the examination paper.

The action comes after it was reported that mathematics papers were leaked at the Government High School in Tehsil Kahuta of Rawalpindi.

A notification issued by the secretary Higher Education Department cited “It is hereby notified that the papers of Mathematics (Both Groups) of Secondary School Certificate Annual Examinations, 2022 ( Part II/ Evening Session) held on 14.05.2022, conducted by the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, (BISE) Rawalpindi, which were leaked out through WhatsApp, are cancelled”.

It also added that the next date of papers will be announced in due course of time.

Physics paper of Class X leaked in Karachi, ... 10:50 AM | 5 Jul, 2021

KARACHI –The SSC Part-II (Class X) Science group annual examination's Physics paper was reportedly leaked out ...

The event is not the first of its kind as the Sindh authorities last year failed to prevent the paper leak as question papers of several subjects got leaked on WhatsApp minutes before the commencement of the exam in the port city.

More From This Category
Imran asks supporters at Faisalabad rally to get ...
11:05 PM | 15 May, 2022
Aamir Liaquat releases emotional video message ...
05:59 PM | 15 May, 2022
'Karachi Nahin Jaoon Gi!' Dua Zehra fears for ...
07:34 PM | 15 May, 2022
Tributes pour in for Aussie cricketer Andrew ...
06:55 PM | 15 May, 2022
Pakistan’s former envoy to Italy found guilty ...
05:26 PM | 15 May, 2022
PM Shehbaz offers condolences to UAE President on ...
08:49 PM | 15 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Aamir Liaquat releases emotional video message before 'leaving Pakistan forever'
05:59 PM | 15 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr