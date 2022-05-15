'Desperate' lover cuts off power supply to entire village to meet girlfriend

In a bizarre incident in the eastern Indian state of Bihar, a man confessed to cutting the power supply of an entire village to meet his girlfriend in dark.

Reports in Indian media said an electrician used to cut the power of Ganeshpur village in Purnia district several times before being busted by the local residents.

Desperate to meet his love, the man never gets afraid to plunge the whole village into darkness amid extreme hot weather. Locals told media outlets that power cuts remained for hours at a particular time while adjourning villages were facing no problem with power supply.

Distressed villagers soon smell a rat as they started investigating the matter. The residents ended up busting the two at a local school when the power supply was disrupted again.

Furious people physically assaulted him and the accused was later paraded through the village as punishment.

Locals, however, did not file any police complaint against the desperate lover. Cops confirmed that they are aware of the incident but will act after receiving the complaint. The man was later married off to his girlfriend in the presence of panchayat members, as decided by the locals.