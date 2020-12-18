Man mounts electric pole for wife, lands in jail (VIDEO)
KASHMORE – Heartbroken after a domestic dispute, a man climbed up an electricity pole in a district of southeastern Sindh province to woo his angry wife back.
The man, identified as Nadeem Jamali, had an argument with his wife over some domestic issue. Infuriated by her behavior, the man climbed up the tower in Kandh Kot and attempted to commit suicide by touching the high-tension wires.
Earlier, the wife was neither talking to her husband nor paying attention to him as he is a junkie. Later she moved the court to divorce him, the 24News reported. The man, who says in immense love with her, could not bear the extreme move from the disgruntled wife.
As soon as he climbed up the electric pole, a large number of people gathered there to watch the unusual happening.
Meanwhile, the local police informed SEPCO officials, who suspended the power connection.
After some time, the angry wife reached the site and managed to convince the depressed husband get down.
Later, the police arrested Jamali and lodged a case against him over charges of attempting suicide.
