09:30 PM | 16 Dec, 2020
Here’s how social media is reacting to cruel ‘Loud Horn Prank on Dogs’ Video
Prank videos are made to provide light-hearted comedy – given they do not endanger other people or animals.

A viral video has surfaced on the internet where Pakistani YouTuber Fahad Dean, alongside his editor Talha Zahid, released a 'Loud Horn Prank on Dogs' video, which has since been receiving massive criticism.

The video was uploaded on channel Crazy Prank TV which has more than 1.83 million subscribers.

Providing entertainment at the expense of an animal's unease can definitely be labelled as an unethical move.

JFK Animal Rescue And Shelter Lahore were quick to mention the video on their Instagram handle as they asked for apology and removal of the video.

Influencer Waliya Najib also shared a story on her Instagram showing disgust towards the video:

Comments poured under the video with people feeling sorry for the dogs and disappointed in the Youtuber's video;

Here is the video:

