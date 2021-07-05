Physics paper of Class X leaked in Karachi, available in Rs200
Share
KARACHI –The SSC Part-II (Class X) Science group annual examination's Physics paper was reportedly leaked out minutes after the starting of the exam.
Reports in local media cited that the first paper of matriculation exams in Sindh capital got leaked and was available at the price of Rs200.
As per reports, the time of the examination was at 9 a.m. while the paper was shortly leaked on social media at 9:34 am while as per the rules and regulations of the board exams, no student can come out from any examination center before one hour.
Meanwhile, cases of unfair means in board exams in Sindh province are a normal thing as previously many of the SSC and HSSC papers had been leaked on social media.
PPSC exam leaked, culprits arrested by ... 09:20 PM | 2 Jan, 2021
LAHORE – On the direction of DG Anti-Corruption Punjab, Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), have arrested a gang ...
- Kargil war hero Karnal Sher Khan remembered on 22nd martyrdom ...11:20 AM | 5 Jul, 2021
- Physics paper of Class X leaked in Karachi, available in Rs20010:50 AM | 5 Jul, 2021
- PM Imran to visit Gwadar today to review development projects10:19 AM | 5 Jul, 2021
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:45 AM | 5 Jul, 2021
- Covid-19: Pakistan reports 1,347 new infections, 19 deaths09:10 AM | 5 Jul, 2021
- ‘Happy and still together,’ Aamir Khan & Kiran Rao release video ...04:23 PM | 4 Jul, 2021
- Kubra Khan raises the temperature with bold dance moves in saree ...02:42 PM | 4 Jul, 2021
- Alizeh Shah and Ali Zafar set the stage ablaze with breathtaking ...01:35 PM | 4 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021