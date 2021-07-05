Kargil war hero Karnal Sher Khan remembered on 22nd martyrdom anniversary
ISLAMABAD – The 22nd martyrdom anniversary of Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed (Nishan-e-Haider), is being observed across the country today.
Pakistan Army has paid homage to Khan who laid his life in an extraordinary act of bravery during the Kargil war and was conferred Nishan-e-Haider.
‘Nation venerates Capt Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed, NH, on 22nd Martyrdom Anniversary,’ Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Babar Iftikhar wrote on his official Twitter handle early Monday.
Nation venerates Capt Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed, NH, on 22nd Martyrdom Anniversary. Kargil War hero from Swabi, KPK, wrote history with his blood displaying utmost valour, commitment & unwavering allegiance 2 defend the country against all odds.— DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) July 4, 2021
We are proud of him.
‘Kargil War hero from Swabi, KPK, wrote history with his blood displaying utmost valour, commitment & unwavering allegiance 2 defend the country against all odds. We are proud of him’, DG ISPR further added.
The ‘Lion of Kargil’ hailed from Sawabi and was born on January 01, 1970. The former captain in the 27th Sindh Regiment of the Pakistan Army is one of the ten recipients of the country’s highest military award, Nishan-e-Haider.
After completing his intermediate in Swabi, he joined Pakistan Air Force (PAF) as an Airman but later joined Pakistan Army as a commissioned officer in the year 1992.
The martyred officer was commissioned in the 27th Sindh Regiment on 14 October 1994 and emerged as the symbol of mettle and courage during the Kargil war. He set up personal examples of bravery and inflicted heavy losses on the enemy.
Khan defended five strategic posts, which he established with his soldiers at the height of 17,000 feet in the Gultary area. On 5 July 1999, Indians, with the help of two battalions, managed to capture some portion of one of his posts.
Despite facing all odds, Captain Karnal Sher Khan led a counter-attack and re-captured the lost portion. He also chased the enemy and conducted many raids in the enemy area. During one such raid, he went inside the enemy camp where he inflicted heavy losses. During the battle, he received a burst of fire in the chest and embraced martyrdom.
