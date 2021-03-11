Commander Noman Akram - Pakistan remembers PAF ace pilot on first martyrdom anniversary
Share
ISLAMABAD – The nation remembered Wing Commander Nouman Akram, the Officer Commanding of PAF Base Mushaf stationed 9 Squadron, on his first death anniversary on Thursday.
Akram was martyred on March 11, 2020, when his F-16 fighter jet crashed near Shakarparian, the federal capital’s urban wilderness, while participating in a rehearsal for the Pakistan Day parade.
The clip of the crash was filmed and the aircraft could be seen performing a vertical loop maneuver before crashing.
Social media users shared posts and pictures on social networking sites while paying heartfelt homages to the brave martyr.
Promise fulfilled.— Pakistan Defence (@Defence__Pak) March 11, 2021
Tribute to Wing Commander Noman Akram Shaheed.
OC No. 9 SQN "GRIFFINS" #PAF.#PakistanZindabad 🇵🇰#PakistanAirForce pic.twitter.com/iaGMGrBs1y
A year ago we lost the “ Top Gun “ Wing Commander Noman Akram member of No.9 Squadron. He was a winner of sher Afgan Trophy. Embraced Shahadat while 23th March rehearsal. pic.twitter.com/pH3RZWeQEj— Dekho Pakistan (@dekho_pk) March 11, 2021
Warriors never forget and leave their gladiators behind.— Pakistan Defence (@Defence__Pak) March 11, 2021
Tribute to Wing Commander Noman Akram Shaheed. OC No. 9 SQN "GRIFFINS" #PAF. #PakistanZindabad 🇵🇰#PakistanAirForce
Credits: @BattlespaceX pic.twitter.com/KARm320APs
A year ago we lost the “ Top Gun “ Wing Commander Noman Akram member of No.9 Squadron. He was a Star Pilot & 1 of the Champions of the ISAC-2019 Competition. Embraced Shahadat while 23th March rehearsal. pic.twitter.com/IshYRPRk8j— penguin (@ahmedthepenguin) March 11, 2021
Noman Akram, son of Brigadier (retd) Muhammad Akram, won the coveted Inter Squadron Armament competition of PAF in October, 2019 being declared the best marksman. The No 9 Squadron enjoys the unique distinction as it had been commanded by seven chiefs of the air staff on different occasions.
COAS Bajwa visits family of Wing Commander Noman ... 11:02 PM | 15 Mar, 2020
RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa paid a visit to family of Wing Commander Noman Akram ...
- Senate polls show how Pakistan is losing its moral compass: PM Imran11:04 AM | 11 Mar, 2021
- Summary for appointment of new Air Chief sent to PM Imran10:39 AM | 11 Mar, 2021
- Commander Noman Akram - Pakistan remembers PAF ace pilot on first ...10:11 AM | 11 Mar, 2021
- Challenge your boundaries with the new Dynamic Redmi Note 10 Pro and ...09:40 AM | 11 Mar, 2021
- ‘Forbidden to sit on sofa’ – Watch Lal Masjid’s Maulana Abdul ...09:25 AM | 11 Mar, 2021
- This fun banter between Mahira Khan and Sheheryar Munawar will give ...11:10 PM | 10 Mar, 2021
- Aamir Khan and Elli Avram's Har Funn Maula sets social media on fire ...06:04 PM | 10 Mar, 2021
- Canadian vlogger Rosie Gabrielle pens a beautiful note on finding her ...04:52 PM | 10 Mar, 2021
- 10 celebrities who are left-handed05:11 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021