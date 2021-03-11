Commander Noman Akram - Pakistan remembers PAF ace pilot on first martyrdom anniversary

ISLAMABAD – The nation remembered Wing Commander Nouman Akram, the Officer Commanding of PAF Base Mushaf stationed 9 Squadron, on his first death anniversary on Thursday.

Akram was martyred on March 11, 2020, when his F-16 fighter jet crashed near Shakarparian, the federal capital’s urban wilderness, while participating in a rehearsal for the Pakistan Day parade.

The clip of the crash was filmed and the aircraft could be seen performing a vertical loop maneuver before crashing.

Social media users shared posts and pictures on social networking sites while paying heartfelt homages to the brave martyr.

A year ago we lost the “ Top Gun “ Wing Commander Noman Akram member of No.9 Squadron. He was a winner of sher Afgan Trophy. Embraced Shahadat while 23th March rehearsal. pic.twitter.com/pH3RZWeQEj — Dekho Pakistan (@dekho_pk) March 11, 2021

Warriors never forget and leave their gladiators behind.



Tribute to Wing Commander Noman Akram Shaheed. OC No. 9 SQN "GRIFFINS" #PAF. #PakistanZindabad 🇵🇰#PakistanAirForce



Credits: @BattlespaceX pic.twitter.com/KARm320APs — Pakistan Defence (@Defence__Pak) March 11, 2021

A year ago we lost the “ Top Gun “ Wing Commander Noman Akram member of No.9 Squadron. He was a Star Pilot & 1 of the Champions of the ISAC-2019 Competition. Embraced Shahadat while 23th March rehearsal. pic.twitter.com/IshYRPRk8j — penguin (@ahmedthepenguin) March 11, 2021

Noman Akram, son of Brigadier (retd) Muhammad Akram, won the coveted Inter Squadron Armament competition of PAF in October, 2019 being declared the best marksman. The No 9 Squadron enjoys the unique distinction as it had been commanded by seven chiefs of the air staff on different occasions.