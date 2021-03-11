Commander Noman Akram - Pakistan remembers PAF ace pilot on first martyrdom anniversary
10:11 AM | 11 Mar, 2021
Commander Noman Akram - Pakistan remembers PAF ace pilot on first martyrdom anniversary
ISLAMABAD – The nation remembered Wing Commander Nouman Akram, the Officer Commanding of PAF Base Mushaf stationed 9 Squadron, on his first death anniversary on Thursday.

Akram was martyred on March 11, 2020, when his F-16 fighter jet crashed near Shakarparian, the federal capital’s urban wilderness, while participating in a rehearsal for the Pakistan Day parade.

The clip of the crash was filmed and the aircraft could be seen performing a vertical loop maneuver before crashing.

Social media users shared posts and pictures on social networking sites while paying heartfelt homages to the brave martyr.

Noman Akram, son of Brigadier (retd) Muhammad Akram, won the coveted Inter Squadron Armament competition of PAF in October, 2019 being declared the best marksman. The No 9 Squadron enjoys the unique distinction as it had been commanded by seven chiefs of the air staff on different occasions.

