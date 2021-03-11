Summary for appointment of new Air Chief sent to PM Imran
ISLAMABAD – The change of command of Pakistan Air Force will take place on March 18 as the incumbent Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan will retire after the completion of three years of tenure.
Defence Ministry has moved a summary for the appointment of the new Air Chief to Prime Minister Imran Khan. Air Chief Mujahid Anwar Khan will hand over command of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) to his successor at the change of command ceremony to be held at the Air Headquarters.
The summary containing the names of four senior officials of the Pakistan Air Force for the appointment of the new Air Chief. The recommendations include Air Marshal Syed Noman Ali, Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar, Air Marshal Javad Saeed, and Air Marshal Muhammad Haseeb Paracha.
Air Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan takes over command ... 10:30 AM | 19 Mar, 2018
ISLAMABAD - The new Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan took over command of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) at ...
On the other hand, Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan has started farewell meetings ahead of his retirement. On Wednesday, the Chief of Air Staff paid a farewell called on Minister Asad Umar. The Planning Commission deputy chairman and secretary were also present during the meeting.
NCOC Chief commended the remarkable services of Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan for Pakistan.
CAS Mujahid Anwar Khan spent a lively tenure which also saw Operation Swift Retort on February 27, 2019, in which PAF jet fighters shot down two Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft when they violated Pakistan air space chasing JF-17 Thunders.
PAF shoots down two Indian fighter jets inside ... 10:39 AM | 27 Feb, 2019
MUZAFFARABAD – Two Pakistan Air Force jets targeted two Indian warplanes in a dogfight and shot them down along the ...
