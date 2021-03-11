Senate polls show how Pakistan is losing its moral compass: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said without moral authority states cannot deliver justice and the recent Senate elections show how the country is losing its moral compass.

The premier took to his Twitter handle and wrote that throughout history moral decay and corruption have destroyed nations because without moral authority states cannot deliver justice.

Prime Minister also quoted a hadith in the recent post

Our Prophet PBUH said "many nations before you were destroyed when there was one law for the powerful and another for the weak." Throughout history moral decay & corruption have destroyed states because without moral authority states cannot deliver justice. pic.twitter.com/Dy8dwLhskG — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 11, 2021

In another tweet of the series, PM expressed his concerns about the recent Senate elections. Sharing a quote of Patrick Arthur Devlin, a former British judge, and legal philosopher, PM wrote

And without justice & rule of law states disintegrate because once moral authority is lost by the state, deal making (NRO) with the powerful criminals is resorted to. The recent Senate elections showed how we are losing our moral compass. pic.twitter.com/GwiY4I6Fv6 — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 11, 2021

Earlier in a major upset in the upper house elections, PDM candidate Yousaf Raza Gilani was elected senator from the federal capital by defeating PTI’s Hafeez Sheikh. Following the defeat of the PTI candidate, the premier secured a vote of confidence with 178 votes, more than he had received at the time of his election in 2018.