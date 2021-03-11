Wildlife Dept in action after couple’s photoshoot with ‘drugged’ lion cub goes viral

LAHORE – The Punjab Wildlife Department has started a search of the couple who used an allegedly ‘drugged’ lion cub as a ‘fancy prop’ for their wedding photoshoot.

The marriage ceremony was held somewhere in Punjab and the newlywed couple can be seen holding hands over the young carnivore. The pictures were posted on the Instagram story of a Lahore-based photography studio that does bridal photo shoots.

As per the law, wild animals cannot be used for commercial purposes. Meanwhile, Animal rights activists lashed the couple for using wild animals just to get attention.

Following the outrage on different social media networks, animal rescuers and social media users also urged the authorities to take steps against the concerned persons and to recover the cub.

