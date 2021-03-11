CTD exposes MQM-L's Kehkashan Haider for running target killing network in Karachi
KARACHI – Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Deputy Inspector General Omar Shahid on Thursday exposed Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London’s (MQM-L) Kehkashan Haider for operating a target killing network in Sindh capital.
Omar Shahid while addressing a press conference along with Rangers officials revealed details about the joint operation conducted by counter-terrorism officials and Rangers. He told that Rangers had arrested a team of MQM-London target killers in 2017.
The officials added that an intelligence-based operation was ongoing since 2017 and added that a woman, Kehkashan Haider – residing in Texas, United States, has been found out of running the target killing network in Karachi.
He further disclosed that a call recording of the MQM London member has also come forth in which she can be heard discussing targets with a killer. He said that the teams follow the instructions of MQM founder Altaf Hussain.
Assassins were offered Rs 50,000 in advance and up to Rs 200,000 on completion of the target.
DIG CTD Omar Shahid, during his address also urged the Foreign Ministry to look into the matter as Kehkashan Haider is apparently an American citizen.
