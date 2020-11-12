MQM founder, PMLN leader named in FIA's 'most wanted terrorists' list

The 198-page document also lists the names and profiles of those allegedly involved in carrying out the 2008 Mumbai attacks.
09:10 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
MQM founder, PMLN leader named in FIA's 'most wanted terrorists' list
ISLAMABAD – The name of Muttahida Qaumi Movement London (MQM-L) founder Altaf Hussain has been added to Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) 'Most Wanted Terrorists' list.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Nasir Mahmood Butt is also among 1,210 most wanted terrorists named in the list issued by the agency’s anti-terrorism wing yesterday. His name was added after anti-terrorism provisions were added to the case pertaining to the video scandal judge Arshad Malik was embroiled in.

The list is also known as Red Book, also features names of Iftikhar Hussain, Muhammad Anwar, and Kashif Kamran, who are accused of murdering MQM leader Dr. Imran Farooq.

Others listed include suspects wanted in the assassination of late Punjab home minister Shuja Khanzada and the kidnapping of former premier Yousaf Raza Gilani’s son Ali Haider.

The list contains information on suspects wanted in some of the most high-profile terrorist incidents to take place in Pakistan. Of the total 1,210 suspects listed in the document, a majority – 737 to be precise – are wanted by law enforcement agencies in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

The 198-page document also lists the names and profiles of those allegedly involved in carrying out the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

