NDMA chairman tests positive with COVID-19
ISLAMABAD – The chairman of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal has tested positive with the coronavirus infection, also known as COVID-19, the authority confirmed in a tweet Thursday.
He is quarantined since November 9, 2020, and being treated by Army doctor, Brig Arshad. "He will continue office work from home," the NDMA added in the tweet.
Lt Gen Muhamamd Afzal, a recipient of Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military), has been performing the duties of Chairman National Disaster Management Authority since 10 May 2019.
The distinguished officer has been at the forefront of the fight against the coronavirus in the South Asian country, which has so far recorded a total of 349,992 cases and 7,055 COVID-19 related deaths.
He is also credited for successfully leading the disaster management authority in the fight against locust outbreak in the country this year.
