Covid-19: Pakistan reports 1,599 new infections, 34 deaths in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD – At least 34 people lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus infection while 1,599 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Sunday.

With the new 34 fatalities, the death toll has surged to 11,657 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 544,813.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,822 patients have recovered from the virus in a day; total recoveries have recorded at 499,974.

As of Sunday, the total count of active cases is 33,182. The national positivity ratio is recorded at 3.76 percent.

Sindh remains at the top in terms of cases followed by Punjab and other regions.

At least 246,437 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 157,353 in Punjab 66,953 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 41,359 in Islamabad, 18,815 in Balochistan, 8,988 in Azad Kashmir, and 4,908 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 4,736 individuals have died due to the novel virus in Punjab 3,992 in Sindh, 1,897 in KP, 475 in Islamabad, 260 in Azad Kashmir, 195 in Balochistan, and 102 in Gilgit Baltistan.

At least 42,455 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours while 7,932,196 samples have been tested so far.