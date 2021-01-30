PCB to vaccinate players and staff against Covid-19
Web Desk
10:05 PM | 30 Jan, 2021
PCB to vaccinate players and staff against Covid-19
Share

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to vaccinate players, officials, and support staff against the coronavirus and several companies have approached the board in this regard.

Vaccinated players and staff will be free from the bio-bubble that has become a norm in the pandemic. They will be free to move and travel without limitations.

Earlier, Bangladesh had already announced that they would administer the vaccines to their players by the end of February.

The coronavirus pandemic has made travel for tournaments and tours difficult and doubly time consuming along with increasing the cost manifold due to unavoidable bio-bubbles that are necessary for the health of all players and personnel involved.

Pakistan's T20 squad for South Africa series to ... 08:14 PM | 29 Jan, 2021

LAHORE – Chief selector Muhammad Wasim will name the Pakistan squad for the T20I series against South Africa at ...

More From This Category
‘Good news’ – Pakistan expected to receive ...
08:55 PM | 30 Jan, 2021
SBP Open Tennis: Men's, ladies titles for Ahmad, ...
08:21 PM | 30 Jan, 2021
Father of Quetta Gladiators’ owner passes away
05:30 PM | 30 Jan, 2021
Pakistan airlifts China-made COVID vaccine ...
05:02 PM | 30 Jan, 2021
Pakistani students to get only one month for ...
04:45 PM | 30 Jan, 2021
Pakistan reports 65 new deaths, 2179 fresh cases ...
02:12 PM | 30 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani actor Shaan Shahid mourns mother's death
09:08 PM | 30 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr