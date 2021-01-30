PCB to vaccinate players and staff against Covid-19

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to vaccinate players, officials, and support staff against the coronavirus and several companies have approached the board in this regard.

Vaccinated players and staff will be free from the bio-bubble that has become a norm in the pandemic. They will be free to move and travel without limitations.

Earlier, Bangladesh had already announced that they would administer the vaccines to their players by the end of February.

The coronavirus pandemic has made travel for tournaments and tours difficult and doubly time consuming along with increasing the cost manifold due to unavoidable bio-bubbles that are necessary for the health of all players and personnel involved.