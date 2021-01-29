Pakistan's T20 squad for South Africa series to be named on Sunday

08:14 PM | 29 Jan, 2021
Pakistan's T20 squad for South Africa series to be named on Sunday
Share

LAHORE – Chief selector Muhammad Wasim will name the Pakistan squad for the T20I series against South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday (January 31).

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will provide live-coverage of the presser on its YouTube Channel.

The two sides will feature in a three-match series at the Gaddafi Stadium on 11, 13 and 14 February. This will be the first time the two sides will be in action in the shortest format of the game on Pakistan soil.

Earlier today, Pakistan won the first test against Proteas by seven wickets. With the win, Pakistan takes the 1-0 unassailable lead in 2 match test series.

Fawad Alam and Nauman Ali remained star players. Chasing a target of 88, Abid Ali and Imran Butt were able to get to lunch unscathed, with Pakistan needing 66 runs more to win.

Azhar Ali and Captain Babar Azam contributed a 63-run partnership. Azhar played an unbeaten 31-run knock, while Fawad played the winning shot to take Green Shirts to victory.

PAKvSA: Green Shirts beat Proteas by 7 wickets in ... 02:59 PM | 29 Jan, 2021

KARACHI – Pakistan has won the first test against South Africa by seven wickets. With the win, Pakistan takes the ...

More From This Category
PAKvSA: Green Shirts beat Proteas by 7 wickets in ...
02:59 PM | 29 Jan, 2021
PAKvSA: Nauman Ali sets bowling record in Test ...
01:41 PM | 29 Jan, 2021
#PAKvSA – South Africa lead by 29 runs at ...
06:12 PM | 28 Jan, 2021
Three-day sports festival kicks off in Khalti ...
12:05 AM | 28 Jan, 2021
Lifebuoy Partners with PCB as Official Hygiene ...
11:00 PM | 27 Jan, 2021
#PAKvSA – Pakistan lead by 88 runs at stumps on ...
05:50 PM | 27 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari and Mahmood Chaudhary tie the knot in Karachi
07:15 PM | 29 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr