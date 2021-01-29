PAKvSA: Green Shirts beat Proteas by 7 wickets in first Test
Share
KARACHI – Pakistan has won the first test against South Africa by seven wickets. With the win, Pakistan takes the 1-0 unassailable lead in 2 match test series.
Fawad Alam and Nauman Ali remained star players. Chasing a target of 88, Abid Ali and Imran Butt were able to get to lunch unscathed, with Pakistan needing 66 runs more to win.
Azhar Ali and Captain Babar Azam contributed a 63-run partnership. Azhar played an unbeaten 31-run knock, while Fawad played the winning shot to take Green Shirts to victory.
January 29, 2021
Leg-spinner Yasir Shah started from where he left off yesterday’s evening; he bowled Quinton de Kock in his second over of the day.
37-year-old left-arm spinner Nauman has managed to skittle the Proteas batting order. On his Test debut, he has taken an impressive seven wickets.
The achievement makes Nauman the first Pakistani left-arm spinner to take five wickets on debut and the 12th Pakistani to take a 5-wicket Test haul on Test debut.
PAKvSA: Nauman Ali sets bowling record in Test ... 01:41 PM | 29 Jan, 2021
KARACHI – 34-year old off-spinner Nauman Ali becomes the star performer in the first test as he registered ...
- PM hails CM Buzdar for razing palaces of land mafia04:15 PM | 29 Jan, 2021
-
- Ayeza Khan crowned as the most followed Pakistani celebrity on ...03:09 PM | 29 Jan, 2021
- PAKvSA: Green Shirts beat Proteas by 7 wickets in first Test02:59 PM | 29 Jan, 2021
-
-
- Wedding bells ring! Bakhtawar-Mahmood to tie the knot today11:10 AM | 29 Jan, 2021
- Paani Key Pankh – PM Imran launches documentary drama in Islamabad ...08:05 PM | 28 Jan, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021
- Stars who turned down plastic surgery07:32 PM | 17 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021