PAKvSA: Green Shirts beat Proteas by 7 wickets in first Test

KARACHI – Pakistan has won the first test against South Africa by seven wickets. With the win, Pakistan takes the 1-0 unassailable lead in 2 match test series.

Fawad Alam and Nauman Ali remained star players. Chasing a target of 88, Abid Ali and Imran Butt were able to get to lunch unscathed, with Pakistan needing 66 runs more to win.

Azhar Ali and Captain Babar Azam contributed a 63-run partnership. Azhar played an unbeaten 31-run knock, while Fawad played the winning shot to take Green Shirts to victory.

Leg-spinner Yasir Shah started from where he left off yesterday’s evening; he bowled Quinton de Kock in his second over of the day.

37-year-old left-arm spinner Nauman has managed to skittle the Proteas batting order. On his Test debut, he has taken an impressive seven wickets.

The achievement makes Nauman the first Pakistani left-arm spinner to take five wickets on debut and the 12th Pakistani to take a 5-wicket Test haul on Test debut.