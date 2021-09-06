Mohammad Amir returns to cricket in shock announcement

LAHORE – Pakistan’s left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir has rolled back his decision to bid farewell to international cricket over clash with the management of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

The announcement comes after Pakistan team head coach Misbaul Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis, the duo to whom Amir had differences, announced to step down from their roles.

Amir told private media, “I am available for team”.

Back in January this year, the left-armer had announced to make himself available for the national cricket team if there is new management in place.

Taking it to Twitter, Aamir had written: "I would like to clarify that yes I will be available for Pakistan only once this management leaves." He also requested everyone to stop spreading fake news "just to sell your story."

Earlier in an interview in December, the left-arm pacer announced that he is bidding farewell to international cricket after a disagreement with top management including head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis.

Earlier, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced that they respect Amir's decision and he will not be considered for international cricket.

On the other hand, Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis had denied the allegations of Amir stated that they did not personally target Amir but he was given rest on the basis of performance.