‘Don’t waste him’ – Pakistan reacts to Mohammad Amir’s shocking ‘retirement’

11:47 PM | 17 Dec, 2020
‘Don’t waste him’ – Pakistan reacts to Mohammad Amir’s shocking ‘retirement’
Share

LAHORE – Pakistan’s veteran left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Amir left not only its fans but also the legends and politicians shocked with his decision of quitting the intentional cricket. 

The 28-year-old pacer, in a video circulating on social media, said that he does not think he can work with the current Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) management and it is best for him to leave.

"To be honest, I don't think I can play cricket under this management, I am leaving cricket, for now, I am being mentally tortured, I cannot handle it, I have seen it enough from 2010-2015. I have to repeatedly hear that PCB invested a lot in me, I am thankful to Shahid Afridi as he gave me chances when I came back after the ban," Amir says in the video.

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir 'announces' to quit ... 04:37 PM | 17 Dec, 2020

LAHORE – Pakistan’s star fast bowler Mohammad Amir on Thursday announced that he is quitting international ...

Former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar was quick to respond and said that Amir to be handed over to him for training “and then see the wonders he does on the ground."

Also, Ramiz Raja expressed sadness over untimely exit of Mohammad Amir. 

“Mohammad Amir retires. Sad untimely exit of a potential super star! And a lesson for aspiring youth: Respect your talent and understand your responsibilities. Don’t mistake wealth for respect. Respect is earned by having a strong character and not by worldly glitzy shit!” he said. 

PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan also opposed the cricketer decision and asked him to review it. He also called for giving respect to talent. 

“Team management may look into Amir's concerns & involve sr. players to handle the matter.28yrs old Amir is a huge talent & we shouldn't waste him.And for Aamir, he may reconsider his test ckt as his age&form still suit him this v format. No emotional decision pl,” Khan wrote. 

Social media users also reacted in a way that “Amir” was trending on Twitter with one demand: "Talent ki qadar karain" [Respect the talent]. 

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

More From This Category
Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir 'announces' to quit ...
04:37 PM | 17 Dec, 2020
Punjab Government's ad on APS Peshawar attack ...
04:54 PM | 17 Dec, 2020
Pakistan face New Zealand in first T20 tomorrow
12:21 PM | 17 Dec, 2020
TikToker who brought Engin Altan aka Ertuğrul to ...
11:08 AM | 17 Dec, 2020
Maryam Nawaz faces backlash over deleted tweet ...
01:16 AM | 17 Dec, 2020
Kashif Zameer shares details of his ...
11:47 PM | 16 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mere Paas Tum Ho wins big at LAS 2020 – Check out all Television winners
09:55 PM | 17 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr