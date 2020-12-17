‘Don’t waste him’ – Pakistan reacts to Mohammad Amir’s shocking ‘retirement’
LAHORE – Pakistan’s veteran left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Amir left not only its fans but also the legends and politicians shocked with his decision of quitting the intentional cricket.
The 28-year-old pacer, in a video circulating on social media, said that he does not think he can work with the current Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) management and it is best for him to leave.
"To be honest, I don't think I can play cricket under this management, I am leaving cricket, for now, I am being mentally tortured, I cannot handle it, I have seen it enough from 2010-2015. I have to repeatedly hear that PCB invested a lot in me, I am thankful to Shahid Afridi as he gave me chances when I came back after the ban," Amir says in the video.
Former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar was quick to respond and said that Amir to be handed over to him for training “and then see the wonders he does on the ground."
Give @iamamirofficial under me and then see the wonders he does on the ground. Na zaaya kerain us ko.— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) December 17, 2020
Also, Ramiz Raja expressed sadness over untimely exit of Mohammad Amir.
“Mohammad Amir retires. Sad untimely exit of a potential super star! And a lesson for aspiring youth: Respect your talent and understand your responsibilities. Don’t mistake wealth for respect. Respect is earned by having a strong character and not by worldly glitzy shit!” he said.
Mohammad Amir retires. Sad untimely exit of a potential super star! And a lesson for aspiring youth: Respect your talent and understand your responsibilities. Don’t mistake wealth for respect. Respect is earned by having a strong character and not by worldly glitzy shit!— Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) December 17, 2020
PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan also opposed the cricketer decision and asked him to review it. He also called for giving respect to talent.
“Team management may look into Amir's concerns & involve sr. players to handle the matter.28yrs old Amir is a huge talent & we shouldn't waste him.And for Aamir, he may reconsider his test ckt as his age&form still suit him this v format. No emotional decision pl,” Khan wrote.
Team management may look into Amir's concerns & involve sr. players to handle the matter.28yrs old Amir is a huge talent & we shouldn't waste him.And for Aamir, he may reconsider his test ckt as his age&form still suit him this v format. No emotional decision pl #ٹیلنٹ_کی_قدرکریں— Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) December 17, 2020
Social media users also reacted in a way that “Amir” was trending on Twitter with one demand: "Talent ki qadar karain" [Respect the talent].
Here’s how Twitter reacted:
Such a sad day in cricket history.— AQEEL ALTAF (@emaqeelaltaf) December 17, 2020
You should've shown some courage @iamamirofficial. You awe cricket so much.#AmirTakeRetirementBack#Cricket #amir
Guys Please Make It A Trend For Muhammad Amir#AmirTakeRetirementBack— Shahbaz Jadoon (@SJadoonOfficial) December 17, 2020
Tweet With This Hashtag Please 🙏 pic.twitter.com/giibpe8rig
Muhammad Amir will always remain in our hearts.💔#AmirTakeRetirementBack pic.twitter.com/kale7FE1tI— Zeeshan Malik (@Zeshii6) December 17, 2020
Muhammad Amir is a good player. You can play international cricket right now. We urge you to withdraw your retirement and play for Pakistan. 💔🙏#MohammadAmir#ٹیلنٹ_کی_قدرکریں pic.twitter.com/b8Jn1DOLXD— WASEEM MUGHAL (@wasimtariq0786) December 17, 2020
