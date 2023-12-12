4th Allama Iqbal Polo Cup concludes in Lahore

LAHORE – Team Diamond Paints/Platinum Homes won the title in the 4th Allama Iqbal Polo Cup 2023 Tournament that concluded here at the Jinnah Polo Fields on Sunday.

After an exciting contest in the final, FG/Din Polo lost by half a goal handicap. A large number of spectators were present at the Jinnah Polo Fields to watch the final match. DG Rangers Punjab Maj Gen Mohammad Atif bin Akram was the chief guest on this occasion. A large number of club executive committee members, players and their families were also present on this occasion.

The match between the teams of Diamond Paints/Platinum Homes and FG/Din Polo proved an enthralling and exciting contest. The final saw a great number of ups and downs during the match till the fourth chukker. FG/Din Polo team played well in the first two chukkers to take the lead but the Diamond Pants/FG Din Polo team bounced back in the third and fourth chukkers and wom the thrilling encounter by 8.5-8.

Raja Temur Nadeem smashed in superb seven goals while Mir Huzaifa Ahmed scored one goal for Diamond Paints/Platinum Homes, which had a handicap advantage of a half goal. Juan Cruz scored five goals, Bilal Haye two goals and Mian Abbas Mukhtar one goal for FG/Din Polo.

Earlier, Master Paints defeated Barry's Polo Team by 6-4 in the subsidiary final. Amir Raza Behboudi scored all the six goals from Master Paints, while Raja Jalal Arslan hammered three goals and Meesam Haider hit one goal for Barry's.

The best mare award of the final was clinched by PM, the mare of Diamond Paints CEO Mir Shoaib Ahmed. Speaking to the media at the closing ceremony, Diamond Paints team captain Mir Huzaifa Ahmed said that the team worked hard and won the tournament by playing brilliantly in the closing stages. "We are well prepared for the tournament ahead and keen to win more titles in this polo season."