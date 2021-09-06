We will be going back into Afghanistan, predicts US senator
Web Desk
08:14 PM | 6 Sep, 2021
US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham has said he believes American troops "will be going back into Afghanistan" in the future.

Speaking on BBC’s HARDtalk programme on Monday, he said: "We'll have to because the [terror] threat will be so large."

The final US troops withdrew from Afghanistan a week ago after 20 years in the country. Days later, the entire nation fell to the Taliban.

The final days of America's 20-year war in Afghanistan were marked by a harrowing airlift at Kabul's airport to evacuate tens of thousands of people Americans and their allies who feared what the future would hold for them. When the last US troops pulled out on August 30, though, many were left behind.

