Ex-PM Raja Pervez Ashraf tests positive for COVID-19

ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf has tested positive for the coronavirus, his son confirmed on Thursday.

Former PM Raja Pervez Ashraf has tested corona positive. He has quarantined himself. Request for prayers. — Khurram Pervez Raja (@KhurramPervezR1) November 12, 2020

The ex-premier has quarantined himself, Khurram Pervez Raja said in a tweet, requesting for prayers.

The 69-year-old had served as 19th prime minister of Pakistan from 22 June 2012 until completing his designated term on 16 March 2013.