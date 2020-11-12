Ex-PM Raja Pervez Ashraf tests positive for COVID-19
10:10 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
Ex-PM Raja Pervez Ashraf tests positive for COVID-19
ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf has tested positive for the coronavirus, his son confirmed on Thursday.

The ex-premier has quarantined himself, Khurram Pervez Raja said in a tweet, requesting for prayers.

The 69-year-old had served as 19th prime minister of Pakistan from 22 June 2012 until completing his designated term on 16 March 2013.

