SIBF 2020: Sharjah Publishing City offers investors a comprehensive package of business incentives

SHARJAH – In keeping with its commitment to support publishers and investors, and bolster the book industry, the Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone (SPCFZ), has brought a brand new array of incentive packages and attractive services for its existing and potential clients to the 39th Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF), which runs till November 14, 2020 at Sharjah Expo Centre.

An integrated business incentives plan

In line with the directives of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), and SBA’s efforts to promote the sector, SPC-Free Zone is offering discounts of up to 35 percent a range of its services offerings. These discounts will be reflected in business packages purchased by new customers, fee charged for independent licenses, as well as rental fees. Existing customers will also benefit from various options SPC-Free Zone is offering them, including rescheduling of payments, exemption of rental fees, easy installment plans, among a range of services.

Supporting Lebanon

In response to an initiative launched by Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Vice President of International Publishers Association (IPA), to devastating loses businesses suffered in the wake of the explosion in Beirut, SPC-Free Zone announced a generous relief offer for Lebanese citizens and investors seeking to set up their business in Sharjah, entailing a yearlong rent waiver.

Commenting on these initiatives, Salim Omar Salim, Director of SPC-Free Zone, said: “With these timely offerings, SPCFZ reiterates its commitment to both regional and international businesses and investors, in times of an unprecedented crisis. We have come up with actionable solutions to help businesses, following the directives of HH Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, as well as HH The Crown Prince. Through these efforts, we continue to promote Sharjah as a hub of culture and strengthen its’s global appeal as a strategically located incubators for writers and book makers.”

“We hope publishing industry players and those in allied businesses will avail of these special offerings to continue growing and flourishing”, he added emphasising that their success will reflect on a more robust culture of knowledge and learning needed to fuel comprehensive, sustainable development.

SPC-Free Zone was established in 2017 as the world’s very first printing and publishing free zone offering the book and larger creative industries as well as allied businesses the opportunity to capitalise on an array of benefits emerging from operating within a free zone environment, including a strategic location at the epicentre of the globe with all the advantages of being able to serve the MENA, African and Asian region’s markets.