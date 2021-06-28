Chef dies after falling into pot of hot chicken soup

11:57 PM | 28 Jun, 2021
Chef dies after falling into pot of hot chicken soup
Share

BAGHDAD – A cook has died after he fell into a vat of soup he was preparing for guests of a wedding party in the northwest of Iraq.

Issa Ismail, 25, was working in a kitchen of a wedding hall in Zakho district of Dohuk governorate when he slipped and fell into the pot of hot chicken soup.

The father of three suffered serious burn injures in the horrific incident. He was shifted to a hospital in Dohuk but he succumbed to injuries after five days., Arab News reported.

A relative of the late chef told Rudaw Media Network that the deceased had been working as a professional cook for eight years. 

British woman dies of blood clotting after ... 09:04 PM | 24 May, 2021

A British woman died in a hospital in Cyprus due to blood clotting she suffered days after receiving the AstraZeneca ...

More From This Category
India deploys another 50,000 troops along China ...
10:52 PM | 28 Jun, 2021
11-year-old becomes UK's youngest mother after ...
04:13 PM | 28 Jun, 2021
Taliban's rapid inroads in Afghanistan surprises ...
01:25 PM | 28 Jun, 2021
Classified British documents on Russia, Afghan ...
11:51 PM | 27 Jun, 2021
Coronavirus epidemic hit East Asia 20,000 years ...
10:13 PM | 27 Jun, 2021
This country is giving $30 in Bitcoin to its ...
08:05 PM | 27 Jun, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Famed folk singer Allah Ditta Lonay Wala dies after prolonged illness
11:41 PM | 28 Jun, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr