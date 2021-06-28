Chef dies after falling into pot of hot chicken soup
BAGHDAD – A cook has died after he fell into a vat of soup he was preparing for guests of a wedding party in the northwest of Iraq.
Issa Ismail, 25, was working in a kitchen of a wedding hall in Zakho district of Dohuk governorate when he slipped and fell into the pot of hot chicken soup.
The father of three suffered serious burn injures in the horrific incident. He was shifted to a hospital in Dohuk but he succumbed to injuries after five days., Arab News reported.
A relative of the late chef told Rudaw Media Network that the deceased had been working as a professional cook for eight years.
