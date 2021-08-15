Pakistan records slight decline in Covid positivity ratio
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan reported a significant drop in coronavirus positivity ratio as 3,711 new infections were reported on Sunday after the country conducted 54,204 tests.

As per data from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Pakistan reported 67 deaths while the country’s death tally stands at 24,406.

Earlier, Pakistan reported less than 7 percent positivity ratio on July 27 when the country reported a positivity ratio of 6.6 percent.

Meanwhile, the positivity ratio of the virus cases in Gilgit Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has surged in recent days.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Planning and Development and NCOC head Asad Umar announced that 40 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across Pakistan. The last 10 million doses only took nine working days to administer, the ruling party leader wrote.

