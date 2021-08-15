Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on 15 August 2021
09:51 AM | 15 Aug, 2021
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 15, 2021 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:30 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|163.80
|164.80
|Euro
|EUR
|191
|193
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|225.50
|228
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|44.40
|44.90
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|43.40
|43.90
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|118.50
|119.75
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|386.70
|388.70
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|129.50
|132
|China Yuan
|CNY
|23.50
|23.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.20
|23.50
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.70
|16.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.03
|2.10
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41
|1.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.60
|484.10
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.50
|36.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.25
|96.95
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.45
|17.70
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.50
|394.50
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.50
|40.10
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|118.60
|119.80
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|17.80
|18.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|159.10
|160
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.80
|4.90
- Stepbrother admits 'honor killing' of model Nayab: police11:18 AM | 15 Aug, 2021
- Afghanistan's Jalalabad falls to Taliban as insurgents march towards ...10:53 AM | 15 Aug, 2021
- Kashmiris across the world observe Black Day as India celebrates 75 ...10:14 AM | 15 Aug, 2021
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:51 AM | 15 Aug, 2021
- Pakistan records slight decline in Covid positivity ratio09:29 AM | 15 Aug, 2021
Pakistan announces Pride of Performance award for legendary actor Shahid
07:22 PM | 14 Aug, 2021
- 'Aik Hai Nigar' – Mahira Khan shares first teaser of ISPR's ...07:15 PM | 14 Aug, 2021
- Nazia Hassan's husband serves Rs1B defamation notice to Zoheb Hassan ...06:52 PM | 14 Aug, 2021
- Zaid Ali and wife Yumna reveal their baby's name05:25 PM | 14 Aug, 2021
- Best action movies of all times08:35 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021