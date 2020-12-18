Covid-19: Pakistan reports 83 new deaths in past 24 hours
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan continues to report the surge in daily death count from coronavirus as 83 people died and 2,972 new infections were reported within 24 hours.
According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll stands at 9,164 while the national tally of fresh cases now currently stands at 451,494. The total count of active cases is 42,478.
At least 3,261 patients have recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours and 399,852 people recovered so far.
The national positivity rate surges to 7.58 percent.
Sindh stands first in terms of new cases as 201080 coronavirus cases have been confirmed so far 130122 in Punjab, 54021 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 35700 in Islamabad, 17,868 in Balochistan, 7,893 in Azad Kashmir, and 4,810 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Moreover, Punjab ranks top in terms of deaths, 3,522 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic so far in Punjab, 3,270 in Sindh, 1,511 in KP, 385 in Islamabad, 200 in Azad Kashmir, 177 in Balochistan, and 99 in GB.
A total of 39,171 tests were conducted across the country during this period. while 6,216,060 samples have been tested thus far.
