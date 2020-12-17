Pakistan's telecom sector mourns death of PTCL-UFONE CEO Rashid Khan
ISLAMABAD – Rashid Khan, the Chief Executive Officer and president of Ufone and PTCL, passed away Thursday morning.
Mr. Khan was unwell for few weeks and was being treated at a private hospital in Islamabad.
Rashid Khan was the CEO of Ufone since August 2017. Previously, he remained the CEO and president of Mobilink (now Jazz) for six years from July 2008 till August 2014.
Khan worked in Silicon Valley for almost 15 years for various international companies. He was also awarded patents for his inventions.
People from teleom sector took to social media to share their condolences over Khan's demise.
1/3 I am deeply saddened on the demise of respected President & CEO of PTCL and Ufone, Mr. Rashid Khan. This is a huge loss for the telecom industry. His inspiring leadership and professional prowess has led the industry to heightened success.— Zong (@Zongers) December 17, 2020
Another devastating news of the death of Rashid Khan, CEO PTCL-UFONE. Rashid Khan was one of the most competent tech-experts, the most innovative CEO of our IT industry, especially telecom sector. He brought many trends in the telecom which took Pakistan to the new heights. RIP! pic.twitter.com/QBg0X3LcIz— M. Asim Khan (@asimnyazee) December 17, 2020
