Pakistan's telecom sector mourns death of PTCL-UFONE CEO Rashid Khan
Web Desk
11:51 AM | 17 Dec, 2020
Pakistan's telecom sector mourns death of PTCL-UFONE CEO Rashid Khan
Share

ISLAMABAD – Rashid Khan, the Chief Executive Officer and president of Ufone and PTCL, passed away Thursday morning.

Mr. Khan was unwell for few weeks and was being treated at a private hospital in Islamabad.

Rashid Khan was the CEO of Ufone since August 2017. Previously, he remained the CEO and president of Mobilink (now Jazz) for six years from July 2008 till August 2014.

Khan worked in Silicon Valley for almost 15 years for various international companies. He was also awarded patents for his inventions.

People from teleom sector took to social media to share their condolences over Khan's demise.

More From This Category
Pakistan FM Qureshi leaves for UAE today
11:33 AM | 17 Dec, 2020
PM Imran speaks to President Ghani, reiterates ...
11:23 AM | 17 Dec, 2020
TikToker who brought Engin Altan aka Ertuğrul to ...
11:08 AM | 17 Dec, 2020
Pakistan records 71 new deaths, 2545 fresh cases ...
10:44 AM | 17 Dec, 2020
ECOSOC chief Munir Akram stresses worldwide ...
10:03 AM | 17 Dec, 2020
Live Open Market Foreign Currency Exchange Rates ...
09:14 AM | 17 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Lux Style Awards 2020 allot everyone the best seat in house
10:27 AM | 17 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr