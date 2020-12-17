Pakistan face New Zealand in first T20 tomorrow

PCB announces 15-member squad for Friday’s match at Auckland
Web Desk
12:21 PM | 17 Dec, 2020
Pakistan face New Zealand in first T20 tomorrow
Share

AUCKLAND – The first T-20 of three match series between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played at Auckland on Friday. 

The match will begin at 11am Pakistan Standard Time.

The second T-20 will be played at Hamilton on Sunday while the third and final at Napier on Tuesday.     

The two teams will also play two Test matches beginning 26th of this month.

Led by Shadab Khan, the 15-member team includes Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Wahab Riaz.

Bad news for team Pakistan as Captain Babar Azam ... 12:17 PM | 13 Dec, 2020

LAHORE – Pakistan suffered a massive blow as Captain Babar Azam has been ruled out of New Zealand T20Is after ...

Skipper Shadab said a 17-member squad has been allowed due to the coronavirus pandemic. "Musa Khan and Usman Qadir may be included if need be."

The pacer was picked as captain after Babar Azam who was ruled out of the New Zealand T20Is after suffering a fracture in his right thumb during Sunday morning’s practice session.

More From This Category
'Clean chit' to Babar Azam as Hamiza unable to ...
10:15 PM | 15 Dec, 2020
Former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Mahmood dies at ...
02:48 PM | 14 Dec, 2020
Abubakar, Ameer win double crowns in Punjab ...
05:52 PM | 13 Dec, 2020
Descon crowned Premier Super League Champions
04:45 PM | 13 Dec, 2020
Bad news for team Pakistan as Captain Babar Azam ...
12:17 PM | 13 Dec, 2020
'A natural cricket stadium in Pakistan'
09:40 PM | 12 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
LSA announces winners for the 19th LUX Style Awards
01:27 PM | 17 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr