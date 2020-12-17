Pakistan face New Zealand in first T20 tomorrow

AUCKLAND – The first T-20 of three match series between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played at Auckland on Friday.

The match will begin at 11am Pakistan Standard Time.

The second T-20 will be played at Hamilton on Sunday while the third and final at Napier on Tuesday.

The two teams will also play two Test matches beginning 26th of this month.

Led by Shadab Khan, the 15-member team includes Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Wahab Riaz.

Skipper Shadab said a 17-member squad has been allowed due to the coronavirus pandemic. "Musa Khan and Usman Qadir may be included if need be."

The pacer was picked as captain after Babar Azam who was ruled out of the New Zealand T20Is after suffering a fracture in his right thumb during Sunday morning’s practice session.