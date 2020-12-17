French President Emanuel Macron tests positive for coronavirus

PARIS – French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for Covid-19, the presidency said on Thursday.

"The president tested positive for COVID-19 today (Thursday)," it said in a statement, adding he would now self-isolate for the next week.

The 42-year-old leader will now, in accordance with national regulations, "self isolate for seven days.

"He will continue to work and carry out his activities remotely," the statement added.