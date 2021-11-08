Pakistan bags top spot in The Economist’s 'return to normalcy' Index

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan bagged the first position in The Economist’s Global Normalcy Index, as the South Asian country lifted most of its COVID-induced restrictions.

The normalcy index issued by London based newspaper offers some evidence about how people are responding to restrictions. Interestingly, Pakistan ranked above many developed economies, including Britain, India, and the US.

The Index determines which countries returned to their pre-pandemic levels, by grading each country using eight metrics of human behavior. The indicators are public transport, time not at home, retail, office use, road traffic, flights, cinema, and sports attendance.

The majority population in the developed nations is now vaccinated, the report said while warning that Europe and Central Asian countries will witness an increase in Covid cases owing to the cold weather.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has administered around 111,967,455 Covid doses so far and it fared better than other countries with an increase in daily activities, suggesting an ease of Covid restrictions due to fewer cases.

Following the development, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry shared a tweet saying Pakistan was in a far better position than the rest of the world due to its effective handling of the novel disease.

حقیقت یہ ہے کہ آج پاکستان کی انڈسٹری بحال ہو چکی ہے، کنسٹرکشن سیکٹر پوری طرح فعال ہے، زرعی معیشت خوشحال ہے IT ایکسپورٹس میں تین گنا اضافہ ہوا ہے مزدور، کسان، انڈسٹری تمام کی آمدنیوں میں اضافہ ہوا ہے اور انشاللہ چھ سے آٹھ ماہ میں عالمی قیمتیں بھی نارمل ہونا شروع ہو جائینگی #PTI — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) November 8, 2021

Pakistan was not located on a separate planet and international prices of commodities had their impact here as well. The country’s industry had revived, the construction sector was fully operational, the agricultural economy was prosperous and IT exports had tripled, the caption cited.