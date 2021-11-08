PISA 2021 - Celebrities dance their heart out on Sajjad Ali's song
Share
The Pakistan International Screen Awards (PISA) was held at the Madinat Jumeirah Arena in Dubai and the star-studded PISA event oozed glamour, style and panache.
Attended by some of the biggest names in Pakistan's entertainment industry, the list included Mehwish Hayat, Iqra Aziz, Sheheryar Munawar, Sana Javed, Faysal Qureshi, Aima Baig, Ahmed Ali Butt and many others.
Among the memorable performance, the acclaimed singer Sajjad Ali definitely won hearts as he performed his famous classical song “Soniye Tu Meri Gal Sun Ja”. The celebrities had a fan moment as the singer set the stage on fire.
Mehwish Hayat, Sana Javed Hiba Bukhari, Amar Khan, Iqra Aziz, Sonya Hussyn, Hania Aamir and many others were spotted grooving and enjoying Ali’s live performance.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Shoutout to my industry and my people for all the love and respect ♥️???????? You guys made my performance a memorable one.
CHAHE JIS SHEHER BHI JAE
CHAHE JIS MULK BHI JAE ❤️❤️❤️ #pisa2021 #pakistanshowbizz #dubai pic.twitter.com/A4Y73tieuA— Sajjad Ali (@sajjad_official) November 7, 2021
Sajjad Ali is a Pakistani semi-classical, pop and rock singer, poet, actor, film director as well as a film producer. His melodious voice always seems to strike the right chords. Giving hits after hits since the 90s, the Har Zulm singer has made a huge name for himself.
Meera trolled for wearing bold dress at IPPA ... 04:22 PM | 4 Nov, 2021
The quintessential Lollywood actress Meera has done it all - from rumours of a secret marriage to risqué films, ...
- PNS TUGHRIL: Pakistan Navy commissions advanced warship in China06:11 PM | 8 Nov, 2021
-
- OIC special envoy arrives in Pakistan, vows to support Kashmiris05:47 PM | 8 Nov, 2021
- T20 World Cup: India face Namibia in the last Super 12s match05:36 PM | 8 Nov, 2021
- Taliban renames all military corps in Afghanistan05:25 PM | 8 Nov, 2021
- Zara Tareen and Faran Tahir tie the knot in a beautiful ceremony04:57 PM | 8 Nov, 2021
- Mathira is artificial from top to bottom, says Hareem Shah04:46 PM | 8 Nov, 2021
- PISA 2021 - Celebrities dance their heart out on Sajjad Ali's song04:20 PM | 8 Nov, 2021
- New Balochistan cabinet takes oath at Governor House05:28 PM | 7 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- India falls to 101 in Global Hunger Index 2021, 9 ranks below Pakistan10:54 AM | 16 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021