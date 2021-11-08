PISA 2021 - Celebrities dance their heart out on Sajjad Ali's song
Web Desk
04:20 PM | 8 Nov, 2021
PISA 2021 - Celebrities dance their heart out on Sajjad Ali's song
The Pakistan International Screen Awards (PISA) was held at the Madinat Jumeirah Arena in Dubai and the star-studded PISA event oozed glamour, style and panache.

Attended by some of the biggest names in Pakistan's entertainment industry, the list included Mehwish Hayat, Iqra Aziz, Sheheryar Munawar, Sana Javed, Faysal Qureshi, Aima Baig, Ahmed Ali Butt and many others.

Among the memorable performance, the acclaimed singer Sajjad Ali definitely won hearts as he performed his famous classical song “Soniye Tu Meri Gal Sun Ja”. The celebrities had a fan moment as the singer set the stage on fire.

Mehwish Hayat, Sana Javed Hiba Bukhari, Amar Khan, Iqra Aziz, Sonya Hussyn, Hania Aamir and many others were spotted grooving and enjoying Ali’s live performance.

Sajjad Ali is a Pakistani semi-classical, pop and rock singer, poet, actor, film director as well as a film producer. His melodious voice always seems to strike the right chords. Giving hits after hits since the 90s, the Har Zulm singer has made a huge name for himself.

