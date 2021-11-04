Meera trolled for wearing bold dress at IPPA awards
The quintessential Lollywood actress Meera has done it all - from rumours of a secret marriage to risqué films, Meera is always at the centre of controversies.
The Baaji star's alluring persona and versatility have earned her the spot of a timeless diva. She continues to shatter stereotypes as she remains one of the most sought out actresses despite being in her 40s.
This time around, Meera paved her way into headlines as her gorgeous clicks from the IPPA awards that were held in Istanbul Turkey went viral.
Leaving many eyebrows raised, Meera’s pose left fans curious as it seemed that she was flaunting her baby bump.
The keyboard warriors wasted no time and had hilarious responses to the picture. The majority were clueless and questioned if the Lollywood diva had tied the knot. Others claimed that it’s a publicity stunt.
Earlier, Humaima Malick and Meera's adorable dance video stormed the internet as they rehearsed for the IPPA awards show.
