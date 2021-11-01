Humaima Malick and Meera's adorable dance video goes viral
Web Desk
02:54 PM | 1 Nov, 2021
Humaima Malick and Meera's adorable dance video goes viral
Share

Lollywood divas Meera and Humaima Malick were recently spotted together in an adorable interaction that has won the hearts of the fans.

While they say two actresses can never be friends, the Baaji actor and the Bol star were spotted having the time of their life during rehearsals of an award show.

Reminiscing golden days from the past, the two ladies grooved to the beats and channeled their inner divas. The recent BTS viral clip is also proof of their friendship bond.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ApniISP.Com (@apniisp)

Dressed in casual chic outfits, Meera and Humaima stole hearts as they twirled and swayed to the rhythm.

Moreover, IPPA is the biggest star-studded Pakistani event taking place in the last three years.

The prestigious awards show recently has its fourth season in Istanbul, after two successful stints in the UK and Norway.

Zarnish Khan wants trolls to stop mocking Meera's ... 09:26 PM | 16 Oct, 2021

The quintessential Lollywood queen Meera has an alluring persona and her versatility has earned her the spot of a ...

More From This Category
Sarah Khan's attitude during baby Alyana's Aqiqah ...
02:00 PM | 1 Nov, 2021
Nawal Saeed celebrates birthday in style
01:20 PM | 1 Nov, 2021
Ushna Shah's Halloween look invites severe ...
05:40 PM | 31 Oct, 2021
Urmila Matondkar tests positive for coronavirus
04:20 PM | 31 Oct, 2021
Teaser of ‘Khel Khel Mein’ featuring Sajal ...
03:27 PM | 31 Oct, 2021
Sadia Khan’s video with Jaaved Jaaferi goes ...
01:30 PM | 31 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Humaima Malick and Meera's adorable dance video goes viral
02:54 PM | 1 Nov, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr