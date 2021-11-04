DP WORLD, HashMove sign agreement to integrate terminal off-dock & logistics services

KARACHI – Qasim International Container Terminal (DP World- Karachi) has signed an agreement to integrate Terminal Off-Dock and Logistics services with HashMove (a global multi-modal logistics platform) to facilitate rapid movement of exports through its platform.

The purpose of this agreement is to provide a fully digital, end-to-end integrated service for the exporters of various commodities from Pakistan, enabling them a real-time service of DP World Terminals and Off-Dock , which is fully digitalised and available to cater to export requirements of suppliers, traders, and importers and exporters within Pakistan and GCC.

This connectivity with HashMove B2B Digital Platform will allow registered enterprise customers of HashMove to access DPWorld off-dock facilities and provide a one-stop service for all the necessary export formalities. Currently, the platform enable exports through these off-dock terminal facilities to the CGG, United Kingdom, North America and Chinese region. This initiative alone will play a significant role in strengthening Pakistan's economy by boosting its exports.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO of QICT, Mr. Junaid Zamir said: "QICT being truly a Global Trade Enabler is the only terminal in Pakistan to offer the trade out of the gate services ranging from an off dock in the heart of the city namely NLCCT to cater to Karachi based cargoes to running a state of the art ICD in Lahore enabling movement of cargo by rail . QICT played a leading role in government initiative of export led growth and to promote and facilitate exporters by offering various value added service. The digital integration of our services with the HashMove logistics platform will be another milestone where we aim to facilitate rapid corridors for commodities exports and by doing so further adding our share into the country's vision of boosting its exports and contribute to the overall economy of Pakistan".

Sarfaraz Alam, CEO HashMove, stated, "It's all about thinking of doing the unprecedented with the help of digitalisation and this collaboration with DP World Karachi shows that HashMove platform is continuously working hard to connect every dot of the supply chain echo system. The success of any country lies in their ability to export its services and goods. We are thrilled to provide a platform to thousands of logistics companies and customers within Pakistan and GCC to avail the off-dock and terminal services with much ease and further grow their businesses worldwide. Consistent with HashMove's mission, this is another effort where our digital logistics platform will allow logistics businesses, exporters and importers with the digital world."