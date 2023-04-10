Gold price surges by Rs3,100 per tola to reach historic high in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold price surged to the record high as Pakistan rupee tumbled against US dollar in the interbank market as IMF loan deal is yet to be revived despite taking tough measures that has triggered inflation in the country.

The price of per tola gold in domestic market decreased by Rs3,100 to close at Rs217,700 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold went down by Rs2,656 to settle at Rs186,643, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity declined by $6 to close at $2002 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market also reached to record high level after an increase of Rs30 per tola and Rs25.72 per 10 grams to settle at Rs2,480 and Rs2,126.20, respectively.