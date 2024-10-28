What will be new Petrol, diesel prices in Pakistan from November 1?

KARACHI – A sigh of relief for inflation-weary Pakistanis, as petrol and diesel prices are expected to come down from November 1, 2024.

Sources claimed that prices for petrol and high-speed diesel (HSD) are expected to come down by Rs2 to Rs3 per litre starting from next month, after recent decline in global oil prices.

The government is expected to pass on relief as average international prices for petrol moved down by around $1.5 per barrel, while diesel plunged by $2.5 per barrel in last fortnight.

With the expected relief, petrol rates will drop by Rs3 per litre, bringing ex-depot price down to Rs243.03 per litre, while diesel prices are said to come down by Rs2.30 per litre, reducing its price to Rs251.29 per litre.

As of late October, import premiums for petrol and HSD remained stable at $8.7 and $5 per barrel, respectively, with no significant changes in exchange rate.

The expected cut in fuel rates will be particularly beneficial for masses and will also help to curb inflation.