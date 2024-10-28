Imaan Mazari, husband arrested in Islamabad for scuffling with police

ISLAMABAD – Human rights activist and lawyer Imaan Mazari, who is also a daughter for former lawmakers Shireen Mazari, and her husband were arrested in the federal capital.

The Aabpara police took the couple into custody for engaging in altercation with security officials at a checkpoint in Islamabad a few days ago.

Mazari has been shifted to the Women’s Police Station after her arrest.

A video of the incident showed Mazari and her husband Abdul Hadi engaging in an altercation with security officials when they were trying to enter the sealed area.

Police had sealed a road to ensure the security of the England cricket team, who playing a Test match against Pakistan at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The video showed Mazari and Hadi trying to remove the barriers on the road despite being barred by the police officials. They later scuffle with the police officials for not letting them to use the road.