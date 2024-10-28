Sindh Home Secretary’s family caught in shocking Restaurant Fight over Table

KARACHI – Sindh Home Secretary remains in news as his family involved in a shocking fight over a little dispute that turned out into full blown escalation.

It all started with children from both families got into a fight, prompting adults to intervene. The situation quickly intensified, with women from both sides also getting involved, leading to a physical assault that was captured in several cameras.

As the matter was all over the internet, it turned out that the conflict originated over a chair being taken from the table.

Senior police officials were called to the scene due to the involvement of the Home Secretary’s family, and they urged both parties to consider filing complaints against each other. Some influential figures are making calls, reports in local media said as the families failed to reconcile their differences at police station.