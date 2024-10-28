Pia Flight Attendant Caught Smuggling 16 Iphones At Islamabad Airport

ISLAMABAD – Another shameful incident has been reported as a flight attendant has been caught smuggling 16 expensive phones at Islamabad airport.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) employee identified as Faisal Majeed was caught trying to smuggle expensive cellphones from Canada. He was stopped at Islamabad airport after arriving on flight PK-782, where customs officials found 16 high-end phones hidden on his person.

After the incident, the man received a show-cause notice demanding an explanation within a couple of days. The notice highlighted that his actions had negatively affected PIA’s reputation and warned that failure to provide an acceptable response could result in his dismissal.

Another similar incident was reported last year when Pakistan Customs thwarted a significant smuggling attempt at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport.