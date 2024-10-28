Gold prices plunge by Rs900 in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold registered losses on the first day of the new business week in domestic market of Pakistan amid decline in global prices.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Associatio showed per tola gold price decreased by Rs900 to settle at Rs283,400.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold dropped by Rs771 to reach Rs242,970.

Meanwhile, the price of per tola silver stands unchanged at Rs3,350 whereas ten gram silver is available for Rs2,872.08.

In international market, the bullion rates also registered downward trend as per ounce price decreased by $9 to settle at $2,739.

The precious commodity closed at Rs284,300 in previous week after registering an increase of Rs2,000 per tola on Saturday.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold also increased by Rs714 to reach to 243,741.