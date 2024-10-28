Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

LPG prices reach Rs300 per kg in Lahore ahead of winters

LAHORE – The Oil and Gas Registration Authority (Ogra) seems fail to ensure availability of the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to consumers at the rate fixed by it.

The authority has fixed the LGP rate at Rs21.30 per kilogramme for October 2024 but it is being sold for Rs280 to Rs300 per kg in Lahore, the capital city of Punjab province.

Citizens and retailers are in mental agony as distributors and importers are reluctant to sell the gas at the government rate.

Citizens complained that authorities have failed to stop LPG black marketing, and every year, citizens lose millions due to such practices.

Reports said instead of taking action against those involved in black marketing, OGRA and other agencies are targeting small shopkeepers.

Furthermore, the price of household LPG cylinders has also been increased by up to Rs400.

Meanwhile, prices for petrol and high-speed diesel (HSD) are expected to come down by Rs2 to Rs3 per litre starting from next month, after recent decline in global oil prices.

The government is expected to pass on relief as average international prices for petrol moved down by around $1.5 per barrel, while diesel plunged by $2.5 per barrel in last fortnight.

With the expected relief, petrol rates will drop by Rs3 per litre, bringing ex-depot price down to Rs243.03 per litre, while diesel prices are said to come down by Rs2.30 per litre, reducing its price to Rs251.29 per litre.

