Pakistan reports 1,714 new Covid-19 cases, 38 deaths
ISLAMABAD – At least 38 people lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus infection while 1,714 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Saturday.
According to the latest figures, the death toll has surged to 13,166 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 588,728.
In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,441 patients have recovered from the novel virus while the total recoveries stand at 558,210. The total count of active cases is 17,352.
At least 259,392 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 175,964 in Punjab 73,515 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 45,329 in Islamabad, 19,106 in Balochistan, 10,464 in Azad Kashmir, and 4,958 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Moreover, 5,534 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,411 in Sindh, 2,104 in KP, 506 in Islamabad, 309 in Azad Kashmir, 200 in Balochistan, and 102 in Gilgit Baltistan.
A total of 38,200 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours while 9,173,593 samples have been tested so far.
