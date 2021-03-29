Mirzapur actor Vikrant Massey tests positive for coronavirus

The latest actor to join the burgeoning list of Bollywood stars who have tested positive for the COVID-19 infection recently is Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey, who essayed the role of 'Bablu Pandi't in hit-series Mirzapur.

Turning to his Instagram handle, the 33-year-old star revealed that he is now under self-quarantine after contracting the infectious disease.

“Despite necessary precautions on the shoot, I have tested COVID-19 positive. In self-quarantine. Requesting all those who’ve come in contact with me in the last few days to get tested, ASAP. I am taking the prescribed medications and adequate rest and currently doing fine,”

Further, he added, “Urging everyone to do the basics rights and step out of your homes, only if necessary,” added Massey."

Earlier, Massey had resumed filming for the 'Love Hostel’ last month.

Moreover, Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Milind Soman are also currently battling with the virus.

An actor par excellence, Vikrant has slowly yet surely carved a niche for himself in the entertainment industry with Chhapaak, Cargo and Mirzapur under his belt.